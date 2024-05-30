United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,218 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after buying an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,078,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,392,000 after buying an additional 790,794 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 788.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 669,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 594,076 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 35.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,674,000 after acquiring an additional 420,768 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

