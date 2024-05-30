Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Director Douglas A. Pertz Purchases 22,442 Shares

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vestis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis Co. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.14.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Vestis

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $302,586,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $48,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vestis

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.