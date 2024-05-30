Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $752,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,954 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

