Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Mark P. Notarainni Sells 465 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $598.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Intuit

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

