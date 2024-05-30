McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone Sells 894 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $558.69 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $373.28 and a one year high of $566.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

