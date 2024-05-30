Thomas L. Rodgers Sells 789 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

McKesson Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $558.69 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $373.28 and a 12 month high of $566.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.82. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 343.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of McKesson by 144.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

