Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,661,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,161,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,886,000 after purchasing an additional 137,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 1,354,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $131.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $179.78.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

