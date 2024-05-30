Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,146,000 after purchasing an additional 596,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,569,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,256,000 after purchasing an additional 319,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,934,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,191,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Down 3.8 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 109.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

