4,731 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after buying an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,198,000 after acquiring an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after acquiring an additional 730,621 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

