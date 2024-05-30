Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

