Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $193.25 and last traded at $193.32. 6,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after acquiring an additional 542,705 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,428,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $10,893,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $90,950,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

