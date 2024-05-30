Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 2.5%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.44 and last traded at $15.46. 30,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 568,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $4,194,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,826,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $4,194,505.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 449,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,826,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,148,228.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,273. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,715,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Semrush by 7.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Semrush by 61.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Semrush by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

