Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 16.7%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 259,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

