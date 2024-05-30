National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.90

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 339337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

National CineMedia Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 444,433 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

