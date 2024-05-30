United Services Automobile Association Grows Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Mattel were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 1,788.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.