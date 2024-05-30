Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cognex were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Cognex by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cognex by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

