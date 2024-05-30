11,163 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 212.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 143.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 108,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $79.81 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock worth $136,706,859 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

