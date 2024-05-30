United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $65,002,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 552,000 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $18,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 136.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 270,952 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,997,000 after buying an additional 270,524 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.33. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

