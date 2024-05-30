United Services Automobile Association Takes $615,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,098 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KBR by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. AXQ Capital LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 687.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $2,100,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $64.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

