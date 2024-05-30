H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $49.95 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

