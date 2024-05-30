United Services Automobile Association Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cameco were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $54.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.31 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.