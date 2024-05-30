United Services Automobile Association Has $647,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,511 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

