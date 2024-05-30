United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 16.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $86,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,015,000 after buying an additional 55,944 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.78 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

