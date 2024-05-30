United Services Automobile Association Purchases 784 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WBS

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.