Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 329,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.53%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Compass Point began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

