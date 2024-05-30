United Services Automobile Association Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in US Foods were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $108,316,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $53,581,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,007,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 737,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $18,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

