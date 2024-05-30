Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Service Co. International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,753,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,473,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

