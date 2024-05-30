Intech Investment Management LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,232,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,016,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FLO opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 155.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

See Also

