US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.65 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

