Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 209.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.