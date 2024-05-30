Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 389.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Precision BioSciences Stock Down 3.0 %

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($6.35). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 131.69%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 242,425 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $7,739,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 398,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

Featured Articles

