BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,013.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,277 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 145,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

