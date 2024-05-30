Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares in the company, valued at $26,078,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,010 shares of company stock worth $6,001,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Toast by 164.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. XN LP increased its stake in shares of Toast by 40.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 5,055,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,339 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth about $4,350,000. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at about $466,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

