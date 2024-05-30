Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $105,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 100,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,791.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,293,231.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,123 shares of company stock worth $4,652,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lyft by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 277.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

