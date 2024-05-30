Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.45.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Analysts predict that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Okta by 1,465.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

