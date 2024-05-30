Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,288,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 493,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 298,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,018,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.