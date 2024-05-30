Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

PRVA stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 109.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,390 shares of company stock worth $897,700. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

