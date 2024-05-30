Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.

ASTH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of ASTH opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Astrana Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

