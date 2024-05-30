Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Nutanix stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

