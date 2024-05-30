Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDXS. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Codexis Stock Performance

CDXS stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Codexis has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $225.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.04.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. Analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 107,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 57.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 674.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

