Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

JANX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.67. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

