Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) CEO James H. Ballengee Acquires 30,744 Shares

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Ballengee bought 30,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,659.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,496.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vivakor Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIVK opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vivakor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Get Vivakor alerts:

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.