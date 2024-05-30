RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) EVP Abigail C. Lee Sells 5,243 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $42,206.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,087.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
RE/MAX Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of RMAX stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.42.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.14 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 50.09% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
