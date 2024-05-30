Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 2,502 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,502 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $43,359.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,297.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,915 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $98,349.15.

On Monday, May 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99.

On Monday, April 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $31,437.68.

On Monday, April 15th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $34,916.85.

On Monday, April 1st, Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,171.95.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $965,130.57.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

