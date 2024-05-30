Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 67,215 Shares

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 67,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,739.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,147,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,165.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alset alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $310,411.84.

Alset Price Performance

NASDAQ AEI opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Alset Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

Institutional Trading of Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 227.02%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Alset as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.