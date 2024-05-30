Jennifer Ceran Sells 5,897 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $80,788.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,515 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 481,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 432,262 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 233,975 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202,149 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

