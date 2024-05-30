Etalvina Leite Sells 4,153 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) Director Etalvina Leite sold 4,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $66,697.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 49,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 49,252 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

