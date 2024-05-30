WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CAO Sells $90,861.06 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of WCC stock opened at $176.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
