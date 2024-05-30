WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) CAO Sells $90,861.06 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $176.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.30 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

