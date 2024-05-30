Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Director Anne M. Mulcahy Buys 135 Shares of Stock

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) Director Anne M. Mulcahy acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE GHC opened at $726.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $740.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $551.36 and a 1-year high of $778.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 23.1% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

