Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG) Insider Purchases C$104,023.48 in Stock

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 41,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,023.48.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of Chesapeake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,520.00.

On Friday, May 17th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of Chesapeake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,270.00.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

CKG stock opened at C$2.69 on Thursday. Chesapeake Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$181.23 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.04.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold ( CVE:CKG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 12 contiguous mining concessions covering an area of totaling 4,260.7 located in Durango State, Mexico.

